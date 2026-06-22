CPC Advisors LLC Sells 38,772 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

CPC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,772 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.62. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.47 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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