CPC Advisors LLC Sells 51,667 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

CPC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 51,667 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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