CPC Advisors LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. CPC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 450,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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CareTrust REIT Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CTRE opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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