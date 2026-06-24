CPC Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

CPC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 113,108 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 324,945 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $40,384,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,236 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 37.0% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.6% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the retailer's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation Energy supports its sustainability strategy and may improve power-cost stability for operations. Article Title

Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation Energy supports its sustainability strategy and may improve power-cost stability for operations. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s planned acquisition of Vibe.co could expand its connected-TV advertising reach and boost higher-margin ad revenue. Article Title

Walmart’s planned acquisition of Vibe.co could expand its connected-TV advertising reach and boost higher-margin ad revenue. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s Medicare support push and new weight-management coverage guidance may strengthen pharmacy traffic and customer loyalty. Article Title

Walmart’s Medicare support push and new weight-management coverage guidance may strengthen pharmacy traffic and customer loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Walmart will sell Life Extension supplements in 4,000+ stores, adding another health-and-wellness product line. Article Title

Walmart will sell Life Extension supplements in 4,000+ stores, adding another health-and-wellness product line. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale appears routine and small relative to the executive’s holdings. Article Title

An executive sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale appears routine and small relative to the executive’s holdings. Negative Sentiment: Walmart faces a proposed lawsuit alleging AI-driven gas-price inflation in California, which could create legal and reputational risk. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,146 shares of company stock worth $14,835,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $950.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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