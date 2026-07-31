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Crane $CR Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Crane logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services reduced its Crane stake by 39.6% in the first quarter, selling 6,679 shares and retaining 10,166 shares valued at approximately $1.74 million. Institutional investors collectively own 75.14% of Crane.
  • Crane reported quarterly EPS of $1.79, exceeding the $1.68 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 25.6% year over year to $724.7 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $6.85–$7.05.
  • Crane declared a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, equal to a 0.5% yield, while analysts maintain an overall “Buy” rating with an average price target of $236.33.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Crane were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Crane Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of Crane stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. Crane has a 1-year low of $159.58 and a 1-year high of $230.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average of $194.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Crane's dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $236.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CR

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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