Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,318 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Credicorp worth $181,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $434,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 71.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 820,073 shares of the bank's stock worth $218,369,000 after buying an additional 342,308 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $78,211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,408 shares of the bank's stock worth $359,320,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 125.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,046 shares of the bank's stock worth $109,759,000 after buying an additional 273,305 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $293.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Credicorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $318.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Up 0.0%

BAP opened at $330.60 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.13 and a fifty-two week high of $380.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 1st. The bank reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credicorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credicorp wasn't on the list.

While Credicorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here