Credit Industriel ET Commercial Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Credit Industriel ET Commercial lowered its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,841 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 95,598 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial's holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $326,737.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $632,147.04. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,375,021. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,997.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore raised Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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