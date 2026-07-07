Credit Industriel ET Commercial Invests $9.08 Million in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,536,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,080,000. Under Armour makes up 0.7% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Credit Industriel ET Commercial owned 0.36% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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