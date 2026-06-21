Creek Drive Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,800 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Nebius Group comprises about 2.0% of Creek Drive Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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