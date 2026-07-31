Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186,541 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 477,242 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of CRH worth $228,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CRH by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CRH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about CRH

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year, while net income rose 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and gains from divestitures. CRH Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year, while net income rose 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and gains from divestitures. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.21, exceeding the $2.02 analyst consensus, while revenue also topped expectations of $10.68 billion. EPS increased from $1.94 in the year-earlier quarter. CRH Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.21, exceeding the $2.02 analyst consensus, while revenue also topped expectations of $10.68 billion. EPS increased from $1.94 in the year-earlier quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained a constructive view of demand from infrastructure and other nonresidential projects, and expects its Arcosa transaction to generate approximately $175 million in synergies as the deal advances. CRH 2026 EBITDA and Arcosa Deal

Management maintained a constructive view of demand from infrastructure and other nonresidential projects, and expects its Arcosa transaction to generate approximately $175 million in synergies as the deal advances. Neutral Sentiment: CRH’s 2026 adjusted EBITDA target is $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion, reflecting continued growth potential but also a broad range for execution and market conditions. The company is also targeting completion of its largest acquisition to date by year-end. CRH Quarterly Earnings and Planned Deal

CRH’s 2026 adjusted EBITDA target is $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion, reflecting continued growth potential but also a broad range for execution and market conditions. The company is also targeting completion of its largest acquisition to date by year-end. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint below the roughly $5.95 analyst consensus, which may have prompted investors to lock in gains or reduce expectations despite the quarterly beat. CRH Q2 Earnings Metrics

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint below the roughly $5.95 analyst consensus, which may have prompted investors to lock in gains or reduce expectations despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Subdued residential construction activity, linked partly to elevated mortgage rates, remains a drag on some businesses. That weakness tempers the otherwise strong infrastructure and pricing outlook. CRH Stock and Q2 Earnings Beat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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