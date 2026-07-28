Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,244 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in CRH were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of CRH by 438.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4,050.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,213 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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