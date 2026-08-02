Crh Plc $CRH Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928,489 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 216,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of CRH worth $623,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CRH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CRH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. CRH Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. CRH EBITDA Outlook and Arcosa Deal

Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. Positive Sentiment: CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns.

CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Truist Price Target Update

Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Negative Sentiment: CRH’s 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint of $5.83, below the approximately $5.95 analyst consensus. Subdued residential construction activity in some markets also remains a headwind, potentially offsetting strength in infrastructure and commercial demand.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here