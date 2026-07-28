Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,537 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 27,324 shares during the period. CRH makes up about 2.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of CRH worth $106,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after buying an additional 11,167,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,827,252,000 after buying an additional 5,916,930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,439,954 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,552,506,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,939,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here