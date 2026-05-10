Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,351 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,398,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,294,000 after buying an additional 56,103 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,010.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,880. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $878.24 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.21 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $940.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.44. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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