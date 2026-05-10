Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.12 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,698 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,304 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $115.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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