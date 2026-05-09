Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.24 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,367 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 26,217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,909,748,000 after buying an additional 989,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,001,245 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $365,897,000 after buying an additional 302,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary highlighted GM’s strong Q1 results and said the company has outperformed Ford on performance and strategy, which supports the stock’s longer-term case. Jim Cramer Reveals Why General Motors (GM) Is Better Than Ford

Analysts and media commentary highlighted GM’s strong Q1 results and said the company has outperformed Ford on performance and strategy, which supports the stock’s longer-term case. Positive Sentiment: GM also received a price target boost to $126 after reporting strong quarterly results, reinforcing investor optimism around earnings momentum. General Motors (GM) Reports Strong Q1 Results, Gets Price Target Boosted to $126

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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