Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,639 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 43,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,475 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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