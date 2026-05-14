Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,642 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,232 shares of the company's stock worth $296,841,000 after buying an additional 59,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock worth $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock worth $142,756,000 after buying an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 962,000 shares of the company's stock worth $134,545,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $101,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,422.20. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 107,147 shares of company stock worth $16,086,366 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.3%

Globe Life stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $156.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here