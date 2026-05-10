Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16,887 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,108 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 16,887 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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