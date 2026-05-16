Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 20,769 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 20,769 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in F5 were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,314 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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F5 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for F5 to $12.80 from $12.33, above the broader consensus of $12.71, signaling improving near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for F5 to $12.80 from $12.33, above the broader consensus of $12.71, signaling improving near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted FY2027 EPS to $13.02 from $12.67 and FY2028 EPS to $13.48 from $13.34, reinforcing the view that F5’s earnings trajectory remains strong.

Analysts also lifted FY2027 EPS to $13.02 from $12.67 and FY2028 EPS to $13.48 from $13.34, reinforcing the view that F5’s earnings trajectory remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were nudged higher, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may add confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook.

Several quarterly estimates were nudged higher, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may add confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $2.92 from $2.96 and trimmed Q4 2026 to $3.22 from $3.28, though these minor cuts do not offset the broader upward revisions.

Zacks lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $2.92 from $2.96 and trimmed Q4 2026 to $3.22 from $3.28, though these minor cuts do not offset the broader upward revisions. Neutral Sentiment: F5 recently reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations, which continues to provide a supportive backdrop for the stock. Article Title

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $362.58 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $365.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.69.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,328 shares of company stock worth $9,319,571. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $316.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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