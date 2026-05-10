Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 22,190 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,772 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 22,190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Wall Street Zen raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut BHP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Up 2.7%

BHP Group stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BHP Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BHP Group wasn't on the list.

While BHP Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here