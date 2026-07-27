Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 120,968 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 0.2% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.50% of Crown Castle worth $176,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCI opened at $74.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $113.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.74%.

Key Stories Impacting Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Outlook for Full Year 2026

Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Analyst price target updates

Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Analyst price target updates

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Crown Castle Q2 earnings beat even as site rental revenue impacted by items

Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock remains well below its recent highs, and the repeated target cuts may indicate analysts are resetting expectations for slower growth or a lower valuation multiple going forward. Analyst price target updates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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