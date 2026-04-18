Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 957.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 253,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of Crown worth $28,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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