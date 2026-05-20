Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 130,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.36% of Crown worth $42,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crown Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $116.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,338. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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