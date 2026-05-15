CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421,884 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.84% of CryoPort worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 300.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 30.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,218 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CryoPort from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CryoPort from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 3,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,576. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 38,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $300,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 255,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,239.76. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $471,183. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CryoPort Price Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. CryoPort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts expect that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc NASDAQ: CYRX is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort's product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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