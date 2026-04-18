Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 10,615 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 6.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management's holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $312.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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