Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 322.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $780,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $423,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740,033 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $401,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,675 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $705.75 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $412.92 and a 1 year high of $760.72. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $707.69 and its 200 day moving average is $643.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Curtiss-Wright's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,224.28. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total value of $2,182,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,264,027.80. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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