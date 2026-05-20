Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,085 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 880.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 964.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 458,744 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 415,656 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,281.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,372,347 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 935.6% in the 4th quarter. Warner Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NFLX opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 price target , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Article Title

Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Article Title

Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Article Title

Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Negative Sentiment: Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Article Title

Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent pullbacks tied to weaker guidance and investor skepticism, which continues to weigh on the stock despite solid underlying fundamentals. Article Title

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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