CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,425,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE:CSW opened at $272.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.45 and a 1-year high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,832. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,787. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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