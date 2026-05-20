Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 50,822 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,730 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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