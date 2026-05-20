Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,010.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $442.56 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $966.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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