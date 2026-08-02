Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the bank's stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,154 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 863.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 915.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,036 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 38,796 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the bank's stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $124,118.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,062.48. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CFR opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 29.29%.The business had revenue of $608.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Cullen/Frost Bankers

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullen/Frost Bankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Cullen/Frost reported $2.70 in diluted EPS, up from $2.39 a year earlier, exceeding the $2.55 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $608.7 million also surpassed the $589.7 million forecast. Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Cullen/Frost reported $2.70 in diluted EPS, up from $2.39 a year earlier, exceeding the $2.55 consensus estimate. Revenue of approximately $608.7 million also surpassed the $589.7 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Healthy operating trends: Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, average loans increased 7.4% to $22.6 billion, and non-interest income climbed 9.4% to $128.3 million. Improved credit quality and a record loan pipeline also helped reinforce the growth outlook. Cullen-Frost Q2 Earnings Beat

Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, average loans increased 7.4% to $22.6 billion, and non-interest income climbed 9.4% to $128.3 million. Improved credit quality and a record loan pipeline also helped reinforce the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst views: Stephens raised its price target from $169 to $183 and upgraded its stance to “overweight.” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $175 with an “outperform” rating, while RBC raised its target to $176 but maintained a “sector perform” rating. Analyst Price Target Updates

Stephens raised its price target from $169 to $183 and upgraded its stance to “overweight.” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $175 with an “outperform” rating, while RBC raised its target to $176 but maintained a “sector perform” rating. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain supportive: The bank declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%, and repurchased approximately $90 million of its shares during the quarter.

The bank declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 2.5%, and repurchased approximately $90 million of its shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst consensus: Despite the target increases, brokerages collectively maintain an average “hold” recommendation, suggesting that some investors view the recent gains and valuation as largely reflected in the stock price. Average Hold Recommendation

Despite the target increases, brokerages collectively maintain an average “hold” recommendation, suggesting that some investors view the recent gains and valuation as largely reflected in the stock price. Negative Sentiment: Expense growth remains a consideration: Non-interest expense rose 4.2% year over year to $361.7 million, which could limit profit expansion if operating costs accelerate faster than revenue.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Further Reading

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