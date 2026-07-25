Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.11% of Boyd Group Services worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Group Services during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BGSI opened at $101.53 on Friday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered Boyd Group Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boyd Group Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BGSI

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boyd Group Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boyd Group Services wasn't on the list.

While Boyd Group Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here