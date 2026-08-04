Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 42,558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,347 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 42,558 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unisphere Establishment increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.7% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 2,910,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 36,213 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,547,907 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,307,796,000 after buying an additional 173,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,471 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $155,991,000 after buying an additional 246,001 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 over the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $379.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

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Alphabet Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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