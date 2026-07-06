Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2%

CW opened at $758.94 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $463.00 and a one year high of $800.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $740.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

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