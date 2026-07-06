CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Acquires 45,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after acquiring an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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