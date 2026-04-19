CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Invests $5.07 Million in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.05% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company's stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 887 shares of the construction company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the construction company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DY stock opened at $400.36 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $382.38 and its 200 day moving average is $348.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.38 and a 52-week high of $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $431.64.

View Our Latest Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Further Reading

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