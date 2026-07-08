Cvfg LLC Boosts Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 824.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,506 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Linde Trading Down 0.4%

Linde stock opened at $538.23 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $512.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $543.27.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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