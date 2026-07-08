Cvfg LLC Buys 18,261 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cvfg LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1,304.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.63 and a 12 month high of $261.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $220.69. The company has a market capitalization of $450.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.67.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) plus lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, making it the first and only bispecific-based therapy approved in Europe for this setting and expanding AbbVie’s oncology growth opportunity. Article Title

The European Commission approved for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, making it the first and only bispecific-based therapy approved in Europe for this setting and expanding AbbVie’s oncology growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to $265 from $240 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to from $240 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted AbbVie as a high-yield dividend and “quality, low-stress” healthcare stock, which may support investor sentiment but does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Media coverage highlighted AbbVie as a high-yield dividend and “quality, low-stress” healthcare stock, which may support investor sentiment but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie lowered its Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $3.57-$3.61 versus the consensus $3.77, suggesting earnings could come in below expectations. Article Title

AbbVie lowered its to $3.57-$3.61 versus the consensus $3.77, suggesting earnings could come in below expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company also cut full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $13.91-$14.11, below the consensus estimate of $14.25, which may pressure the shares despite recent product wins. Article Title

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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