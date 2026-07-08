Cvfg LLC Invests $6.79 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Cvfg LLC bought a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,119 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $345.61 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.43 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $376.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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