Cvfg LLC Purchases New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,041 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $318.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:TRV opened at $343.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $308.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $349.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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