Cvfg LLC Purchases Shares of 43,230 Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Cvfg LLC owned 0.13% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SEZL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sezzle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total transaction of $1,782,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,012.13. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $1,246,776.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,737,019.80. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 124,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,162 in the last ninety days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 6.70. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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