Cvfg LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cvfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1,627.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after buying an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.92.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.11 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $479.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.66. The company has a market capitalization of $841.57 billion, a PE ratio of 169.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.91 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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