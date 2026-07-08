Cvfg LLC Takes $9.91 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cvfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,913,000. Caterpillar makes up about 1.2% of Cvfg LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $949.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CAT opened at $940.64 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $923.21 and a 200 day moving average of $775.64. The firm has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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