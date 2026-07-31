CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,776 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 28,709 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming results to show earnings growth, supported by favorable estimates and recent positive estimate revisions. The outlook reinforces expectations that the company can continue its earnings recovery after reporting quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus in its latest report. CVS Health Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming results to show earnings growth, supported by favorable estimates and recent positive estimate revisions. The outlook reinforces expectations that the company can continue its earnings recovery after reporting quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus in its latest report. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s second-quarter results—featuring improved margins, a lower medical cost ratio and raised earnings guidance—provide a constructive read-through for managed-care companies including CVS Health, suggesting industry cost pressures may be easing. UnitedHealth Turnaround Signal

UnitedHealth’s second-quarter results—featuring improved margins, a lower medical cost ratio and raised earnings guidance—provide a constructive read-through for managed-care companies including CVS Health, suggesting industry cost pressures may be easing. Positive Sentiment: CVS received the overall winner award and four gold awards at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards, including recognition for AI innovation and consumer-centric culture. The recognition supports management’s efforts to improve customer engagement and digital operations, though it has limited immediate earnings impact. CVS Customer Experience Awards

CVS received the overall winner award and four gold awards at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards, including recognition for AI innovation and consumer-centric culture. The recognition supports management’s efforts to improve customer engagement and digital operations, though it has limited immediate earnings impact. Positive Sentiment: CVS expanded its pharmacy offering to include common prescription medications for dogs and cats across approximately 9,000 stores, creating a potential new convenience and prescription-volume opportunity. Pet Medications Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS expanded its pharmacy offering to include common prescription medications for dogs and cats across approximately 9,000 stores, creating a potential new convenience and prescription-volume opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Health100 earned accreditation for consumer data privacy and security, while CVS settled-related litigation involving X and the World Federation of Advertisers. Both developments may reduce reputational or compliance concerns but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Health100 Accreditation

Health100 earned accreditation for consumer data privacy and security, while CVS settled-related litigation involving X and the World Federation of Advertisers. Both developments may reduce reputational or compliance concerns but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that the Trump administration may discontinue subsidies that help hold down Medicare Part D premiums in 2027 are weighing on health-insurance stocks. The change could increase pricing pressure, membership risk and medical-cost uncertainty for CVS’s Aetna business. Medicare Subsidy Report

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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