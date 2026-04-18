CWC Advisors LLC. Sells 1,572 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

CWC Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Lumentum by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 11.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,402.36. The trade was a 44.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $629.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $894.07 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $960.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $710.25 and a 200-day moving average of $438.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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