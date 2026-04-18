CWC Advisors LLC. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 108,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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