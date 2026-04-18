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CWC Advisors LLC. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Kenvue logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • CWC Advisors LLC bought a new position of 97,080 Kenvue shares in Q4 worth about $1.68 million, and overall institutional ownership of the stock is very high at 97.64%.
  • Equity analysts have a consensus rating of Hold on Kenvue with an average target price of about $19.33, and several firms recently cut price targets to roughly $18 while moving to neutral/hold ratings.
  • Kenvue posted a Q4 beat with $0.27 EPS (vs. $0.22 est.) and $3.78B revenue, and it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 (annualized yield ~4.7%) though the payout ratio is high at 107.8%.
  • Interested in Kenvue? Here are five stocks we like better.

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 108,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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