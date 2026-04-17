Cwm LLC Acquires 14,856 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock worth $46,195,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $899.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $868.70 and its 200 day moving average is $856.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.68 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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