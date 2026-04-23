Cwm LLC Acquires 37,112 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,639 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the construction company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,361 shares of the construction company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fluor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fluor from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.33.

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Insider Activity at Fluor

In related news, insider Tracey H. Cook sold 2,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $137,786.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,731 shares in the company, valued at $571,103.82. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Morgan sold 3,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $179,815.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,086.91. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Fluor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Fluor's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

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