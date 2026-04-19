Cwm LLC Acquires 8,354 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,168 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $268,649,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company's stock valued at $291,624,000 after acquiring an additional 702,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock valued at $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 51,159.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company's stock valued at $162,836,000 after purchasing an additional 511,596 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $239.51 and its 200 day moving average is $273.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.93.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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